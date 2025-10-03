Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

