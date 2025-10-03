Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.93.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

