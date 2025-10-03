Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,328.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

