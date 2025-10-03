Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Corning by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 146.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $84.35.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

