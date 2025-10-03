Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $408.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.73. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

