Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

