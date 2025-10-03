Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $209.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

