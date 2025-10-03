Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Position in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 42.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 86.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 133.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invvlu Mu Incm alerts:

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

IIM stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.