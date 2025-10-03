Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ROK opened at $348.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.