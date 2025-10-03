Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,140,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 92,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

