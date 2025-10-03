Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PNC opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.