Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 4,314.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

