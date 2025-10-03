Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 118,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 484,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

