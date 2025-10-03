Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. $BANX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 50,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 163,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 810.0%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

