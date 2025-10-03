Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,948,000 after acquiring an additional 437,962 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKIE opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.