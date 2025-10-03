Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 111,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

