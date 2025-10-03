Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.