Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares worth $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

