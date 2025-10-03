Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

