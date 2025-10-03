Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

