Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 485,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

