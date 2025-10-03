Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

