Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.66 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

