Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.13 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.