Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.