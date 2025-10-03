Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OZK opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

