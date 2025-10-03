Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,574 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust $EVN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 711,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

