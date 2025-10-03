Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,193,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,864,000 after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 101,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 449,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.