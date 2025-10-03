Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.08 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

