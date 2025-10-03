Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day moving average is $464.27.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

