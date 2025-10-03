Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,490,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after buying an additional 319,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 704,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 481,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

