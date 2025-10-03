Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

