Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

