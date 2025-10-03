Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 15,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average of $214.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

