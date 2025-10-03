Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.