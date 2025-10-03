Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

