Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

CCL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 301.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

