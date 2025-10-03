Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $195.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.21.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,142,000 after buying an additional 800,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after purchasing an additional 516,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,484,000 after acquiring an additional 472,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.