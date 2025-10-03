Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.88. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

