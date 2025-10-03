Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5,118.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146,240.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

