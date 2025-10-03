Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 280,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

