Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 633.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,462,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,233 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,784,000 after buying an additional 501,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,711,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

