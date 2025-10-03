Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1%

FIX stock opened at $833.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $852.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

