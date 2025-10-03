Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Rancher Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.54 $6.40 billion $10.29 10.73 Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of -72.76, suggesting that its share price is 7,376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EOG Resources and Rancher Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 13 9 1 2.48 Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $143.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Rancher Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rancher Energy

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

