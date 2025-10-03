Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 404,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 967,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

