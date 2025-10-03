Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $727.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $753.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.