Crane $CR Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Crane Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CR opened at $179.92 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.11 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.