Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

