CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.68 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.04 ($0.09), with a volume of 197,043 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of £24.77 million, a PE ratio of -601.71 and a beta of 1.60.

CyanConnode (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. CyanConnode had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. On average, analysts predict that CyanConnode Holdings plc will post 0.4746032 earnings per share for the current year.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

