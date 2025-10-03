Cyr Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.47 and its 200-day moving average is $256.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

